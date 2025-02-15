Blockchain Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 12th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Core Scientific, Globant, and Bitfarms are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, integration, or utilization of blockchain technology. These stocks may include companies that provide blockchain software and services, operate cryptocurrency exchanges, or are involved in blockchain-based applications across various industries. Investors interested in gaining exposure to the growth potential of blockchain technology often consider investing in blockchain stocks to capitalize on the expanding adoption of this innovative technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded down $3.63 on Wednesday, hitting $173.56. 3,137,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,699,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $485.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a 1-year low of $106.51 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. 7,461,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,039,793. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 4.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $18.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,452,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,316,771. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. 2,285,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,915,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,203,887. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.85. 154,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,591. Globant has a twelve month low of $151.68 and a twelve month high of $243.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Bitfarms stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,328,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,506,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $627.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Featured Stories