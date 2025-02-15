Cryptocurrency Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 12th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, Cellebrite DI, HIVE Digital Technologies, BTC Digital, and MoneyLion are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are publicly-traded companies that are involved in the cryptocurrency or blockchain industry. Investors can buy and sell shares of these companies on stock exchanges, giving them indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency market through these companies’ products, services, or operations. These stocks are influenced by the performance of the overall cryptocurrency market, as well as the specific business activities and financial health of the company. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.86. 13,072,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,570,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $57.27.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.40. 2,285,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,907,316. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 2.04. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of BITF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 22,328,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,506,941. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $627.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. 542,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,341. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

NASDAQ:HIVE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,642,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,843,793. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $410.89 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 3.46.

BTC Digital (METX)

NASDAQ:METX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. 753,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,951. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. BTC Digital has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

MoneyLion stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.94. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $963.65 million, a P/E ratio of 394.61 and a beta of 3.06.

