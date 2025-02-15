LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Up 21.4% in January

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
LexinFintech Price Performance
Shares of LX stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.20. 3,987,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,193. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.66. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 7.47%.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.
