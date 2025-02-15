Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in January

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,950,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 9,038,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.7 days.
Thai Beverage Public Trading Down 7.0 %
TBVPF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,186. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. Thai Beverage Public has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.45.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
