Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in January

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,950,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 9,038,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.7 days.

Thai Beverage Public Trading Down 7.0 %

TBVPF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,186. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. Thai Beverage Public has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

