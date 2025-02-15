TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.46, but opened at $13.93. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 2,485,646 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on TAL Education Group from $16.40 to $17.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

TAL Education Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,964,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,238 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Monolith Management Ltd boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Monolith Management Ltd now owns 2,471,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 821,666 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

