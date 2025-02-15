TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.46, but opened at $13.93. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 2,485,646 shares changing hands.
TAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on TAL Education Group from $16.40 to $17.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.
TAL Education Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,964,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,238 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Monolith Management Ltd boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Monolith Management Ltd now owns 2,471,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 821,666 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.
