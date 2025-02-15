Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Position Boosted by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $68.70 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.10.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

