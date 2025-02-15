Salomon & Ludwin LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $19,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 967.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,864 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after purchasing an additional 847,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

