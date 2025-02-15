ABC Arbitrage SA Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Public Storage by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3,714.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 114.2% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.54.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $297.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.54. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.31 and a 12 month high of $369.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.