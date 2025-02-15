ABC Arbitrage SA Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 151,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $68.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.31. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $79.39.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

