iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.6% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,097,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 66,739 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/10 – 02/14
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Consumer Staples ETFs for Stability in a Volatile Market
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.