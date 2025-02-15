Trademark Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Trademark Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $134.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.49. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $123.32 and a twelve month high of $144.45.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

