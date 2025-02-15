CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $30.75 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 3.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $30,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $122.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.90 and a twelve month high of $132.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

