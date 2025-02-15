Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,772 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.53.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $124.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

