Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,423,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,857,000 after purchasing an additional 125,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 123,161 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.