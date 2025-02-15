iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 207,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,796 shares during the period. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.39.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

