Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Announces Earnings Results

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.73%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.100-11.740 EPS.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SIEGY traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.90. The company had a trading volume of 294,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,317. The company has a market capitalization of $188.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $83.64 and a one year high of $119.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.77.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.6907 dividend. This is a positive change from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIEGY. Bank of America lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SIEGY

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.