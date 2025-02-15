Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Global Payments updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.710-12.820 EPS.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.67. 1,975,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,933. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average is $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Global Payments

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,608. The trade was a 15.70 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.