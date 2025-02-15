Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Global Payments updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.710-12.820 EPS.
Global Payments Price Performance
GPN stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.67. 1,975,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,933. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average is $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77.
Global Payments Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Global Payments
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,608. The trade was a 15.70 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Payments
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.