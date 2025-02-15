SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $108.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SharkNinja traded as high as $116.00 and last traded at $117.33, with a volume of 107567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.65.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average is $100.68.
SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.
