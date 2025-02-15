Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,174 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $140.73 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.58 and its 200-day moving average is $140.13. The company has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

