Aveo Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

