WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 163,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 82,964 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

