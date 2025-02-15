Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $40.97 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,840 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.8% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $40,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after acquiring an additional 950,857 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,859,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,735,000 after acquiring an additional 170,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,583,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,185,000 after acquiring an additional 173,127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $185.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

