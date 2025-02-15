Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Knowles had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. Knowles updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.160-0.200 EPS.

Knowles Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Knowles has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

