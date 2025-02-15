iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000.

BATS EFV opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

