Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 31 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Booking by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 80.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Booking by 66.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,044.40 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,924.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4,490.98.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

