New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $39.84 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,974,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,860 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $39,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PG&E by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,545,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,613 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Activity at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,147,766.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,168,186.52. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

