Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 16.09%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PPBN opened at $32.00 on Friday. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30.

Get Pinnacle Bankshares alerts:

Pinnacle Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Pinnacle Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.