Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 16.09%.
Pinnacle Bankshares Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PPBN opened at $32.00 on Friday. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30.
Pinnacle Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Pinnacle Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.
Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile
Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
