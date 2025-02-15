Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pigeon had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.68%.
Pigeon Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PGENY opened at $2.51 on Friday. Pigeon has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of -0.02.
Pigeon Company Profile
