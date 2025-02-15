Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Ricoh had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Ricoh Stock Performance

RICOY stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

