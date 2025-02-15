Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Ricoh had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 1.55%.
Ricoh Stock Performance
RICOY stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Ricoh Company Profile
