Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $20.67. Enliven Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 15,207 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELVN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $146,207.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 329,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,395.61. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $70,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,670. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,157,000 after acquiring an additional 199,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 55,283 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 43.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,611,000 after buying an additional 313,019 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 972,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after buying an additional 135,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

