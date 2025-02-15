UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $7.90. UP Fintech shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 2,804,535 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TIGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price target for the company. China Renaissance raised UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

