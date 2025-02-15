Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Grows By 67.1%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the January 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SSE Stock Performance
Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. SSE has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $27.01.
SSE Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSE
SSE Company Profile
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SSE
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.