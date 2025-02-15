Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 17.6% – Here’s Why

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.87. 1,147,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the average session volume of 223,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.
Power Metals Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$127.06 million, a P/E ratio of -146.11 and a beta of 0.83.
Power Metals Company Profile
Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Power Metals
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.