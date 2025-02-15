Short Interest in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Expands By 67.8%

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,100 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the January 15th total of 332,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 49.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nuwellis Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NUWE opened at $1.29 on Friday. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuwellis

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuwellis stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Nuwellis at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter.

