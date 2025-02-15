Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock Price

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

WMB opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55. Williams Companies has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,349,000. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 680,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Gallo Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.