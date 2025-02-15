Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock Price

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies
Williams Companies Trading Down 0.8 %
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
Williams Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.17%.
Institutional Trading of Williams Companies
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,349,000. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 680,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Gallo Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Companies
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.