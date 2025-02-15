ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,443,300 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the January 15th total of 857,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,433.0 days.

ORIX Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORXCF opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. ORIX has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.