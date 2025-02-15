ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,443,300 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the January 15th total of 857,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,433.0 days.
ORIX Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORXCF opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. ORIX has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $27.34.
ORIX Company Profile
