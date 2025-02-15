iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,806,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $196.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $175.71 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

