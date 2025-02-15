JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Shares Acquired by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 447,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,785,000 after buying an additional 27,638 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Finally, CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HELO opened at $63.42 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

