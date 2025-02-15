DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 1,465 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 7.4% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $27,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,405,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,269,000 after acquiring an additional 121,099 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after acquiring an additional 552,003 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.64. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $113.00 and a 1 year high of $135.07.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

