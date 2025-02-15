Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Plans $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Marriott International has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marriott International to earn $10.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $283.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus increased their target price on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,791.10. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.