Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after purchasing an additional 75,949 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,602,000 after purchasing an additional 111,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,308,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,305,000 after purchasing an additional 117,998 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,156,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,241,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2813 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

