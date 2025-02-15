WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $249.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.03 and its 200-day moving average is $240.44. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

