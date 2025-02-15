Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,062 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $28,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $3,727,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 99,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,973,000 after buying an additional 29,477 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $238.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.47.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

