McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $35,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,943,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,175,000 after purchasing an additional 138,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 438,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in McKesson by 55.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,048,000 after purchasing an additional 425,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in McKesson by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $593.82 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $587.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.18.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,346 shares of company stock valued at $795,275. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.