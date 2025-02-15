Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $26,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $451.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 885.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $454.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $374.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,655,968.83. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,565 shares of company stock valued at $49,235,849. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.