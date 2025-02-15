11,060 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.1% of Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,374 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,182 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,263 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,550,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after buying an additional 27,441 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,127,000 after buying an additional 71,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average of $93.50. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3414 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

