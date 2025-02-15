Spinnaker Trust Purchases 129,587 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,587 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 956,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after buying an additional 80,187 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 557,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 414,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after buying an additional 110,597 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 346,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 36,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDS opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

