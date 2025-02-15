Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 1,198 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Unum Group by 4,794.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Unum Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $74.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $79.43.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 58,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $4,437,832.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,007,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,917,956.17. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $769,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,827 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,292.84. This trade represents a 15.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,315,082 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

