Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,606.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

