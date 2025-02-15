EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Update

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EVgo Trading Up 0.6 %

EVGOW stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. EVgo has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVgo stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,091 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

